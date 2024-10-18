Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,408 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

