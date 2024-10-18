Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 33,447.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,675.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

