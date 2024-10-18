Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

