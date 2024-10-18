Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

NYSE:TMO opened at $599.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $607.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

