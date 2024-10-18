Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 103020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Hempalta Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.
Hempalta Company Profile
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
