Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 22280682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.12 million, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.43.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

