Heirloom Wealth Management Has $209,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

