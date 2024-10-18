Heirloom Wealth Management Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heirloom Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 0.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $63.96 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

