Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $45.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00040519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,405 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,404.58707 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05091568 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $52,517,918.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

