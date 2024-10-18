Head-To-Head Contrast: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) versus Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Wealth Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.43 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.73 million ($0.04) -1.66

Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 1 2.63 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 104.35%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20% Wealth Minerals N/A -21.47% -21.11%

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Wealth Minerals on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.