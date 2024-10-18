Head-To-Head Comparison: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and CV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $207.52 million 4.56 -$6.13 million $0.06 210.92 CV $23.58 million 0.03 -$15.96 million N/A N/A

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynex Capital and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 4.63% -6.08% -0.78% CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dynex Capital and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than CV.

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats CV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

