Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hawkins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

