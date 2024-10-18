Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Hawkins Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
