Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

