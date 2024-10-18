Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

