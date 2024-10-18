Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.65 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a 200-day moving average of $247.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

