Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.