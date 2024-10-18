Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $477.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average of $395.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

