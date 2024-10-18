Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in DHT by 74.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $16,417,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of -0.36. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

