Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

RHP stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

