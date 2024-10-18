Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 865 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

