Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

