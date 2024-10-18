Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

