Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.46 and a 200-day moving average of $544.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.89. The stock has a market cap of $506.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

