Hafnia (HAFN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hafnia to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hafnia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia Competitors 135 1078 2042 37 2.60

Dividends

Hafnia presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its rivals.

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.97 billion $793.28 million 4.22 Hafnia Competitors $3.90 billion $293.16 million -5,333.94

Hafnia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Hafnia Competitors -1,871.63% -1,186.85% -14.99%

Summary

Hafnia beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.