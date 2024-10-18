Hafnia (HAFN) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hafnia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Hafnia Competitors -1,871.63% -1,186.85% -14.99%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.3%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hafnia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia Competitors 135 1078 2042 37 2.60

Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.93%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.97 billion $793.28 million 4.25 Hafnia Competitors $3.90 billion $293.16 million -5,265.60

Hafnia’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hafnia beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

