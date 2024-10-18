Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,454.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $191.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,080 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $5,245,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.