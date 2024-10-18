Gruss & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gruss & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.50. 7,189,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,970,180. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.29.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

