Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Groupon Price Performance

Groupon stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.78. Groupon has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Groupon by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

