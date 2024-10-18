Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $177.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

