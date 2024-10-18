Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.