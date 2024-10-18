Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOG opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

