Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,121. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSBC

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,277.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,277.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.