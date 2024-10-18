Gray Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,634 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 373,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

