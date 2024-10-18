Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $826.00 and last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 4972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $809.22.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $777.98 and its 200-day moving average is $750.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

