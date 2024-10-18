Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

