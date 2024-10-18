Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $155.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.