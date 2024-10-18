Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 953,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,894,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 571,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 479,935 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $11,970,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.70 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.