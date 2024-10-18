Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,111 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.74 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

