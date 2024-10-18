Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.48. The company had a trading volume of 456,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,768. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $315.36. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.19.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

