Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

