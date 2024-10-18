Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

