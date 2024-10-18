Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

