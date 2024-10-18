Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 3,792 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $94.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

