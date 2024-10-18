Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 23,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 109,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Golden Tag Resources Trading Up 10.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.16.
About Golden Tag Resources
Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
