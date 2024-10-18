GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 174.74 ($2.28). Approximately 1,435,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 882,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price for the company.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.
In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £562,500 ($734,525.99). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.
