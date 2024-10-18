Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 2872927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URA. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.