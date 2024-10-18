Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 2872927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.
Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URA. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
