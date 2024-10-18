Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,857 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 122,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

