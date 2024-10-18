Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 13,481 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

ET opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.