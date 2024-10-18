Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 484,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 486,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

