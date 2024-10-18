Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

