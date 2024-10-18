Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.86. The firm has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

